CX Institutional Acquires 15,412 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,873,000 after buying an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 645,939 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,812,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $30.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.