CX Institutional Acquires 17,893 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

