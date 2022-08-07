CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth $1,554,000.

Shares of BATS ENOR opened at $26.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

