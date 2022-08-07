CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

