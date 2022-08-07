CX Institutional Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

