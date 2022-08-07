CX Institutional Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

