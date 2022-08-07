CX Institutional Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.