CX Institutional Raises Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up approximately 1.0% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.0 %

IGHG opened at $69.72 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.