CX Institutional Sells 27,782 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

