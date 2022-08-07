CX Institutional Sells 53,485 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,485 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.70% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $38.71 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

