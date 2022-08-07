CX Institutional Takes $4.27 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

