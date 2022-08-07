CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Amgen stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

