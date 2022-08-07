Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 2,490 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

