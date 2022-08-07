DAFI Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $187,462.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,591,479 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

