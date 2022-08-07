Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.07 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.29. 6,396,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Datadog by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

