Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

