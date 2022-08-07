Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74 to $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.20.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,020,000 after purchasing an additional 219,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $31,368,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

