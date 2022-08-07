DecentBet Hits Market Capitalization of $57,306.56 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $57,306.56 and approximately $73.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066699 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

