DECOIN Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $685.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000391 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.