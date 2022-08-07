DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $4,758.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

