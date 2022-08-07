Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 5.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after purchasing an additional 302,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.