Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Decreased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,519,000 after acquiring an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.