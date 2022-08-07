Dentgroup LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

