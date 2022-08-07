Dentgroup LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

