Dentgroup LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 186,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 203,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

