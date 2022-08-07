Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
