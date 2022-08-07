Dentgroup LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.