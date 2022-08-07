Dentgroup LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.