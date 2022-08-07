Dentgroup LLC Sells 3,158 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

