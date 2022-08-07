DeRace Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,033.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. DeRace has a total market cap of $22.32 million and $248,033.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeRace has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeRace Coin Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeRace Coin Trading
