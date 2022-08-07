Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $62.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EHC opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.