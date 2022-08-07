Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $35.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUN opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 9,337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 262,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 3,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 679,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

