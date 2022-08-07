Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $460,392.28 and $565.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.