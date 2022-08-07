DFI.Money Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69.87 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $69.34 million and approximately $69.87 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,796.47 or 0.07802501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00131780 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033749 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067840 BTC.
About DFI.Money
YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.
