Dfyn Network Price Hits $0.0314 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $4.26 million and $395,831.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 135,488,553 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
