Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. 145,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,684. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

