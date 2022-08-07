Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lessened by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $939,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 289,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

