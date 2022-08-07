Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 292 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.21. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 94.58%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

