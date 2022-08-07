Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.16 and traded as low as C$7.39. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 96,732 shares traded.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile



Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

