DOC.COM Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $81,535.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

