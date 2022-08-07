DODO Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. DODO has a total market cap of $20.17 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067461 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

