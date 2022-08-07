Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16), reports. The company had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million.
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.95 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.31. The firm has a market cap of C$516.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.
In other news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
