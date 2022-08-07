Don-key Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $236,596.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00265213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,781,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

