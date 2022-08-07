Dotmoovs (MOOV) Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1.01 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

