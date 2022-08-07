Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$0.64 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Doubleview Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:DBG opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Doubleview Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$58.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.