Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$0.64 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:DBG opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Doubleview Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$58.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

