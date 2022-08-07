DPRating (RATING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,019.00

DPRating (RATING) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $301,262.57 and $22,019.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066699 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.