Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $889.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.38) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($12.13) to GBX 1,010 ($12.38) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.24) to GBX 616 ($7.55) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.47) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $8.71 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.