Duality Advisers LP Acquires 17,460 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.