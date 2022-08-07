Duality Advisers LP Acquires 2,292 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 346.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $864.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.