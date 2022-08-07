Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 773.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,758 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

